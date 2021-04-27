By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The head of the interim management committee of the Association of local government of Nigeria (ALGON) Hon. Abdullahi Maje has reeled out the activities for ALGON in the next six months.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, Maje, who is also the chairman of Suleja local government said after taking over office, the next move is to call a meeting of the general house where the plans of moving ALGON will be made known to every members.

He also said his team has already started meeting with councillors and after that, they will meet with chairmen, vice chairmen and definitely, the general house.

As part of their plans, Hon. Maje said trainings and seminars have all been arranged for the members of ALGON in order to carry every member along for the common good of ALGON.

On the next move, Hon. Maje said the IMC is set to organise elections in the next six months starting with setting up electoral committee.

Speaking on the leadership tussle between the former ALGON chairman, Hon. Alabi Kolade David and the interim committee, Hon. Maje said there is a court injunction ordering David to stop parading himself as ALGON chairman again and up until another judgment counters that, David remains a removed.

It would be recalled that in July, 2020, the general assembly of ALGON on inaugurated a seven-member Interim Management Committee (IMC), headed by Maje, to pilot the affairs of the association for six months and conduct elections.

The general assembly, which is the highest decision organ of ALGON, had on May 30, 2020, during its extra-ordinary virtual meeting, resolved to set up the interim management committee.

It approved the constitution of the committee, because national leadership of the association had been in comatose and conflicts.