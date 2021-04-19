By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) at the weekend took over the management of the affairs of ALGON for the next six months.

Part of the address by the IMC chairman and the current chairman of Suleja local government, Hon Abdullahi Maje read that following the filing of suit FHC/ABJ/CS/378/2021 in Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja Judicial division, Hon Justice I. E. Ekwo, had in his wisdom granted an order restraining the Hon Kolade Alabi-led faction from parading themselves as officers of ALGON and directed the inauguration of the Interim Management Committee of ALGON.

The committee, he said, has taken over the affairs of ALGON.

He further said, “The Interim Management Committee reiterates its commitment towards the conducting of election to various national offices in of ALGON within six months from 29th March, 2021 and calls for the support of all members in the discharge of this onerous task irrespective of political affiliations, because we have a historic duty to salvage ALGON from the brinks of collapse.”

Speaking on the conflict with the Alabi-led exco, Maje said: “Few years ago, following the dissolution order of local government councils by Niger State government, the then ALGON president vacated office, which necessitated the filling of vacancy by Kolade Alabi David who misrepresented to the association as being a chairman of one of the 774 local governments recognized by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and Association of Local Governments of Nigeria Constitution; unfortunately, he is a chairman of a Local Council Development Authority (L. C. D. A) created by Lagos State House of Assembly, unknown to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, and Association of Local Governments of Nigeria constitution.

“It is worthy of note that the ALGON constitution expressly defines the membership to be an elected local government council chairman, vice chairman and councillor. It is crystal clear from the foregoing definition that Kolade Alabi David is not a member of ALGON and cannot in fact and in law head the association.’

He noted that despite the emergence of the Interim Management Committee about a year ago, Kolade Alabi has continued to parade himself as the ALGON president, thereby hindering the IMC from discharging its lawful duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the many misdeeds of Alabi necessitated the General Assembly of the association to “dissolve the Alabi-led exco and constitute an Interim Management Committee to pilot the affairs of the association, constitute electoral committee to conduct election and hand over the affairs of the association to a qualified democratically elected leadership that will protect the interest of the association.”