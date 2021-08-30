The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in collaboration with the Federal Ministries of Agriculture & Rural Development, Special Duties & Inter-Governmental Affairs, Transportation, Petroleum Resources, and other relevant Departments & Agencies of Governments; as well as Organized Private Sector Operators has commenced the National Anti-Multiple Taxation Scheme (NAMTAXS) and National Transit Insurance Scheme (NATIS) for road users Nation Wide to provide safety, surveillance, Logistic support and emergency rescue on Nigerian Roads.

According to ALGON in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman NEC Committee NAMTAXS/NATIS, Hon. Yusuf Garuba Alkalari and the Secretary Ad-hoc Committee NAMTAXS/NATIS, Salawu Nuhu Ozigi (FCA), “this is in line with the constitutional responsibility of Nigerian Local Governments as enshrined in the 4th Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (As amended).

ALGON added that “It is aimed at supporting the Federal Government of Nigeria’s economic sustainability Programme (ESP) thereby providing the enabling environment for ease of doing business.

“In compliance with the Presidential Approval through the FMA&RD conveying the ban on illegal collection of taxes, levies and fees on agricultural produce, agro-allied products and general goods on Nigerian roads, ALGON in partnership with other stakeholders through the NAMTAXS and NATIS Programme has shown a practical demonstration of support of the Nigeria Local Governments and Area Councils for food security, free movement of goods and services by ensuring that all illegal road blocks in the country are permanently dismantled, withdrawn and removed, to reduce high cost of goods caused by illegal taxes, fees and levies on haulage.

“NAMTAXS is structured to permanently eradicate the killings of road users by hoodlums, establish and sustain a reliable security, safety and emergency rescue measures for drivers, farmers, traders, transporters, dealers, manufacturers miners, Markets, Motor Parks, Terminals, Warehouses, Business Centers and Infrastructures etc as well as bringing in modern technologies while ensuring seamless movement of Cargo, Goods and Services on the Roads.

“NATIS covers all categories of goods in transit on Nigeria roads, Railways, Waterways, and Air transportation, provided they are valued at Fifty Thousand Naira (N50, 000), and above.

“In this regards, ALGON is in partnership with Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), and Cornerstone Insurance Plc for the Insurance cover in respect of Agricultural Produce and Agro-Allied Products; and General Goods as well as Petroleum Products respectively.

“ALGON therefore seek the corporation of the organized private sectors, NACCIMA, MAN, NAAPD, IMAN, MAN2, NURTW, NILODA, NARTO, LUBOAN, NANTS, Amalgamated Trade Unions and Associations Nationwide in the above regard to make it a success.

“By this all important scheme, the end users are hereby advised to procure their Safety and Emergency Rescue Stickers from ALGON National Headquarters, no 10 Zambezi Crescent, off Adekule Fajiyu Road, near INEC Headquarters from Monday 9th August 2021 to enable them access the required services and make use of our Short Code ‘7744’ from all the Mobile network providers nationwide”, ALGON stated.