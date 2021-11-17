Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), yesterday said the proposed 3.3 per cent increase in revenue allocation to the third tier of government is grossly “inadequate”.

President of ALGON, Kolade Alabi who spoke during the opening of the National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting/Retreat holding in Lagos said the proposed increment by the Federal government is inadequate compared to the 14 percent increase demanded by the association.

It would be recalled that the federal government has proposed a 3.3 per cent increase for LGs.

Dwelling on the issue in the NEC meeting the ALGON president noted that the proposal is inadequate to meet the demands of the local councils.

He said, “On revenue allocation, our position is a humble request to upscale our revenue due to local governments and area councils from the present 20.6 percent to 35.5 per cent.

“We are very positive that our request will be approved. However, we thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his proposal through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for a 3.3 per cent increase of the revenue sharing formula for local governments, we feel that this is inadequate compared to our request of 14.4 per cent increase to make a 35.5 per cent revenue sharing formula.

“This request has become necessary because of all the things begging for attention from the local governments in Nigeria.”

According to him, the greatest challenge facing the country presently is the problem of insecurity , saying addressing it must be from a bottom to top approach.

Alabi said local governments are critical to ending the security challenges in Nigeria.

He called for state and community policing to holistically address the security challenges.

The Alabi-led NEC also advocated the harmonisation of the tenure of local government chairmen from three to four years as proposed by the ALGON in the Constitution amendment.

The NEC meeting is meeting on issues of insecurity, primary health care, multiple taxation, the Paris refund, among others.