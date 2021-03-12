BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has pledged to address various complaints raised by youth coalitions and student leaders in Nigeria over poor state of primary healthcare centres.

National President of ALGON, Hon Kolade made the pledge at the early hours of Friday while addressing the youths during a peaceful protest to express their grievances over the poor state of primary healthcare and the inability of state governors and ALGON to act.

Special adviser to ALGON national president, Chief Dimeji Lamu, who received the letter on behalf of the association appreciated the youth calmness in agitating for their rights. “I want to assure you that your message will be delivered and you will hear from us shortly. I want to appeal to you to be of good conduct and respect,” he added.

Calling on ALGON to immediately implement the massive establishment and equipment of primary healthcare centers across the country, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, national president, Nigerian Youth Union (NYU) also threaten to shut down the Abuja international airport if the issues tabled are not address.

In a letter which was presented to ALGON, jointly signed by NYU, National Association Of Nigerian Students (NANS), National Youth Council Of Nigeria (NYCN), among others, Obasi said, “The protest was at the national ALGON secretariat was compelled by the expiration of their two weeks ultimatum to Nigeria Governors Forum which elapsed few days ago.

According to him, “In line with the above, the Nigerian Youth Union shall mobilize other youth and students organizations for civil disobedience which shall no doubt have an enormous effect on daily activities in the country.

“We have exhausted all diplomatic means of engagement and we have resolved to shut down Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to pressing our demands for effective primary healthcare centers across the political wards in Nigeria.”