The cofounder of Resilient Aid & Dialogue Initiative opens up to Boboye Onduku about how her resolve to create awareness about the plight of people displaced by conflict is bringing relief to many

Medical outreaches for 300 people and a rural farmers scheme that provides two bags of fertilizers to beneficiaries are all part of it. To Alheri Bawa Magaji, not even the business management trainings and providing palliatives to over 1,000 families during the COVID-19 lockdown is over the top in her quest to be in touch with people at the grassroots displaced by conflict. She is focused on pulling out all the stops to reach out.

WHAT IS PHILANTHROPY ?

Philanthropy is the desire to promote the welfare of those in need. This can be expressed by donation of money, or volunteering time and resources to causes that improve the lives of people. To achieve this, you will first need to define why you want to do this, and your mission.

THE JOURNEY INTO PHILANTHROPY

After seeing the sheer number of displaced people that needed help in 2019, I decided to volunteer to create awareness on the problems they were facing. These problems ranged from hunger, homelessness and lack of money to pay hospital bills. I realised early enough that I definitely do not have the money needed to help them, but I could let people know about it. I felt that anyone who could help would help.

THE RESULTS

So far, I am happy to say we have reached out to over 3,000 families and have empowered a number of individuals. We have also initiated medical interventions that have saved the lives of a number of children. The benefits of this cannot be measured. People in need of food and shelter and means of a livelihood are getting the help they need. Because of the number of people on ground that need help, what we do can be likened, to a little drop in the ocean. Nevertheless, we are resilient and we would not stop until we help as many people as we can.

ADVERTISEMENT

WHAT IS BEING DONE

There are currently thousands of people displaced from the recent crises in Kaduna State. Most are literally without food. What we do is try to empower them to be able to begin to build their lives back together. Nothing is too little.

OPPORTUNITIES TO LEND A HAND

N6,000-N40,000 can empower a mother to subsequently be able to pay her bills and take care of her children. N1,000 can pay for rent for a family. N3,000 can provide a family with sanitary items for 2 weeks. N6,000 can empower a widow to start an akara frying business. N5,000 can pay school fees for a term

IN SHORT