As part of the requirements for registration for the 2021 edition of the Alice Gombwer Foundation Peace and Unity Cup, Victory Football Club has constructed a pedestrian bridge linking the disjointed portion of Lamido Street, Trikania, Chikun local government area of Kaduna metropolis.

The organisers of the Peace Cup competition had told teams willing to participate in this year’s edition that each team should embark on community service which serves as their ticket.

The bridge built through direct labour by the team was completed yesterday with the players on site perfecting the bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Youth leader of Trikania Community, Mr. Felix Eshak, who visited the players while the construction was ongoing, said it is a commendable effort done by their youth which should be emulated.

“All youth should not relent their efforts, meet someone, talk to someone and add up and do something. They have achieved a bridge that women and children can cross.

“All the youth should be impactful in their societies,” he said.

A member Board of Trustees (BOT) of Alice Gombwer Foundation, Abdulmajeed Isma’il, expressed delight, saying the efforts of the players is quite encouraging.

“This is the kind of courage I like to see among youth that their talent is not wasted.

“Amongst them we have undergraduates, graduates and even those unskilled. It is commendable and the rewards will outlive them even after they are long gone.

“Among all the community projects we have seen, this is the best. Because others embarked on cleaning of schools, cleaning of Sabon Tasha General Hospital and one them even embarked on darkening of black boards of LEA school.

“I will want my community to come and emulate this youth even if it is to go and dig a well in a school, Islamiya or a mosque,” he said.

He urged other youth clubs to emulate the Victory FC, saying they are faithful.

“These are the kinds of youth we need in Nigeria. If other youth can emulate them, NIgeria would be a better place.”

Chairman Lamido Street, Chief John Adikpe Menasi, said with the bridge construction, members of the community are excited and would not be scared of this year’s rainy season.

“Before now, as soon as the rains set in, we were completely cut off, with floods sweeping people away. Now we are happy and with the bridge, our fears will remain in the past,” he said.