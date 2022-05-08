Senator Mohammed Adamu Aliero representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly has disbursed N100 million to about 6000 people of his constituency.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, the state coordinator, Muhammed Adamu Aliero Foundation, Usman Buhari Gwandu, disclosed that N20,000 was given to each beneficiary in order to alleviate the current hardship being faced as a result of the dwindling economy.

He said the benefitting members including imams, Islamic scholars, politicians and the less- privileged were drawn from eight local government areas; Birnin Kebbi, Gwandu, Jega, Aliero, Bunza, Maiyama Kalgo and Koko-Besse.

He noted that most of the beneficiaries were having difficulties as result of the present hardship, so the foundation has decided to assist them.

‘’The money was shared at a town hall meeting of each local government area under Kebbi central,’’ Gwandu said.

Some beneficiaries who spoke with journalists expressed delight on the gesture and urged other politicians to emulate Senator Aliero.