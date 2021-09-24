The Abuja Literary Society ALS, organisers of the Abuja Literary and Arts Festival AlitFest 2021 edition has called for submissions to its multiple creative workshops, poetry grand slam and an intensive bootcamp scheduled throughout the duration of the festival.

The virtual workshops include Writing for a Living on September 27, facilitated by writers Odafe Atogun and Alithnanya; Staging Poetry on September 28, facilitated by poet and founder of Simply Poetry, Dike Chukwumerije; How to Become an NFT Artiste and Make Money hosted by visual artist, Mayowa Alabi; a screen writing workshop by writer and developer, Aishat Abiri, and an illustration workshop by Mylo Freeman both scheduled for September 29.

Likewise, a bootcamp and poetry grand slam with a N700,000 worth of award and grants will hold physically in Abuja, while an intensive bootcamp for creatives covering the legal aspects of the creative industry, digital media use, storytelling and a pitch opportunity for a total grant prize N350,000 will hold on October 1. Both events are sponsored by Hamu Legal and Omaplex Law Firm respectively.

Interested participants are urged to submit two writing samples to the email submissions@alitfest.com with subject AlitFest21 and name of preferred workshop or programme attached, on or before festival opening.

Festival director, Teniola Tayo who said all workshops are took a leaf from the festival theme Making Art Work said, “We’re really passionate about helping creatives earn more from artistic pursuits. We’re grateful to our partners for making this possible.”

An annual celebration of arts and literature across Nigeria and in the continent since 2018, the fourth edition of the festival is targeted at making art and artistic work valuable for practitioners.