The chief execitive officer, AljazirahNigeria, Mr. Bassey Etuk Williams, has announced that the media company would soon launch its brand of frequency modulation (FM) radio station.

Christened Posh FM, Williamsn said the project was aimed at introducing a fresh sequence in the crowded sector which has been running on a monotonous programming. The radio station would build on its experience garnered over the years from its affiliate media – the Aljazirahnews Online and its AljazirahNigeria newspaper, – which have been running for years.

Both media have been outstanding in pushing out distinctive contents to the admiration of its teeming audiences.

He said: “We are poised to launch the Posh FM as our modest way of turning around the fortunes of the airwaves, affect our people and bring in a fresh wave innovation in content and style.”

According to the management, the station which would be Abuja-based, and targets ‘high networth’ professionals, who expectedly would bring to bear their individual capacities for a distinguished programming.

The CEO added that there was no going back on quality in terms of quality as state of the art equipment would be deployed for the project even as there are moves to further equip the already trained professionals with the latest technology in the industry.