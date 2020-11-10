By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Horvel Prime Football Academy of Abuja players are now the cynosure of all eyes and sought-after, following their impressive performance against the National U-21 team, Flying Eagles in a friendly match at the FIFA Goal Project, Abuja.

The players used the match exhibit their soccer talents to the admiration of the Flying Eagles coach, Ladan Bosso and other tutors who were on ground to watch the encounter.

Speaking to newsmen after the match, Bosso commended the players for their performance, saying sky would be their starting point.

“Horvel players are good. They gave us a good match, though my boys raised their game to get the three nil margin.

“Of all the three friendly matches we played, they are the toughest opponents. I saw two great players in the team and would have invited them but for time constraints.

“I used my first team because of the quality I saw in the team and I am confidence that if they have more exposure, sky is their starting point,” Bosso said.

Meanwhile, source has revealed that a top Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) club has opened discussion with the Academy for possible recruitment of some of its players.

The source disclosed that the handler of the NPFL has requested for more information on the players to enable his club process their formal transfer and possible registration for the 2020/2021 NPFL season.

The President/CEO, Horvel Prime Football Academy, Hycinth Horvel, who has earlier called on the federal government to build more sporting facilities for the youths, noted that with such exposures as friendly matches against national teams and top clubs, players in academies will have the opportunity to showcase their talents.

He disclosed that Horvel Prime Football Academy will compete effectively in the country’s football leagues but was not quick to divulge the particular league.

“Certainly we will play in one of Nigeria’s leagues but I cannot tell you now whether it is in the National League, Nationwide or State league. We are ready and when it is time we will let Nigerians know.”