Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has insisted that illegal structures in Mpape community of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would be demolished in two weeks, despite calls by the FCT Public Complaint Commission (PCC) to halt demolition in the territory.

The chairman, FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, while speaking with journalists, said that the purported directive from a Commissioner of Public Complaint Commission that demolition within the city should be halted, cannot prevent the removal of all illegal structures constituting environmental nuisances.

Attah explained that the two weeks’ notice issued to residents of Mpape, was in line with the policy of FCT administration to carry all relevant stakeholders along in sensitising all affected communities, and ensuring maximum compliance.

He said that moving the bulldozers to the community for the cleanup was in response to the cry of the residents who had complained that activities of traders and mechanics, illegally occupying the road corridors were obstructing traffic flows.

According to him, after two weeks, all illegal structures along the road would be demolished, to save the people from any untoward situation that could threaten both human lives and the environment.

“We will be entering Mpape in the next two weeks. We have asked them to remove whatever is on the roadside. The beauty of the exercise is that it was the landlords and tenants who wrote to the Minister to come for the demolition.

“They said the whole road stretch is not passable, a journey from Mpape to the city centre that should take six or seven minutes is now one or two hours because of traffic gridlock.

“We are moving into Mpape with up to six bulldozers to remove every nuisance. It is going to be massive removal of illegal containers occupying the road shoulders, all mechanic workshops, car wash, and block industries, and all the attachment that people have located on the road.

“We are also going to ensure that all undeveloped plots of land along the road shoulders are left empty so that activities there will not flow to the road. The alleged directive from a Commissioner of the Public Complaint Commission did not mention Mpape, the Commissioner referred to the exercise at Iddo Sarki, where some people alleged that we demolished indigenous peoples’ houses,” he said.

He said that the commissioner has gone to the community and has discovered that no houses belonging to any indigene were demolished.