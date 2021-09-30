Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Wednesday declared that all was not well with the country, stressing that those who believe in the contrary were simply deceiving themselves.

Paying a condolence visit to the family members of the late Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia, extolled the virtues of the late consummate writer and technocrat in standing up for justice and truth.

“Dr Mailafia was fearless and he stood on the side of the truth. As the Bible says, ‘You should know the truth and the truth shall set you free.’ Our brother stood for truth and justice.

“Anyone saying that all is well in Nigeria is just deceiving himself. Nigeria is on life support. Nigerians have never been divided as it is today.

“Let everyone know that Nigeria is greater than any person. Nigeria is greater than all of us. We must team up and work. We must combine our faith in Nigeria with work in order to salvage our nation from those who seek to destroy it.

Refusing to combine our faith with work is akin to pumping a punctured tyre.”

According to Ortom, “We are here to pay our respects to Dr. Mailafia and console the family. We appreciate God for giving us Mailafia and for all he did in his life time.

“Dr Mailafia lived a worthy life, and we are happy the Almighty God spared his life to enable him achieved what he was able to.

“The actions and memories he left behind shall ever remain alive. We the living shall forever continue to cherish his principles and the indefatigable spirit he demonstrated throughout his life time.”

Governor Ortom has bad news for those celebrating the death of the former CBN Deputy Governor: “Those who are celebrating his death are lying. What Dr Mailafia did in life will continue to germinate and bear fruits for many years to come. We appreciate him and thank God for his.

“I stand with Dr Mailafia even in his death. I appreciate his principles, and though dead, we shall continue with the struggle.

“I encourage our mother to be strong. When our time has come, there is nothing on earth that can stop it. Be strong in the Lord and know that “all things worketh together for good for those that are called by God,” Ortom consoled the bereaved family.

Welcoming Ortom to the Mailafia’s’ home, the National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Pogu Bitrus, appreciated the governor for finding time out of his busy schedules to pay a condolence visit to the family Dr Mailafia who was one of Nigeria’s distinguished elder statesman and prominent son of the Middle Belt Region.

Members of the bereaved family who received the governor included the widow, Mrs Margaret Mailafia and some of the sibling of the former CBN Deputy Governor. They included Dr. Luka Mailafia; Professor Samuel Mailafia and Barr Abel Mailafia.