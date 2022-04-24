The job of the spokesman for any government is a difficult one. How has the experience been?

The experience as a commissioner is very different from my former position as publicity secretary of the PDP. I served as an aide to the governor in various capacities. As commissioner, you know everything about the government. As a commissioner, you’re opened to the political underpinning that runs the state. On the outside, you only see the reaction of the action of government. But as a commissioner, you’re part of the kitchen. You know what to add that will make the soup turn out well. The choice of appointing a commissioner should be as delicate as the choice of choosing a wife. You’re admitting people into the vulnerability space. To be appointed, there has to be that trust. For me, this is a position in don’t take likely. It has been a good experience for me.

Why is the governorship choice is always a challenge in Akwa Ibom state?

If you’d more than one girlfriend, why was it difficult to pick one as a wife? Its akin to the that. Its a mixture of objectivity and subjectivity. If you look at the race, there two critical components- character and competence. If for instance the governor says he wants his successor to come from the Executive which is usually what happens and you’ve many qualified people, what happens? Then you look at character and this is also very subjective. Character is like beauty. It is in the eyes of the beholder. The person who wants to pick a successor knows what he wants. Even within the Executive, if you ask people who the next governor should and the qualities they desire, it will be different from where the governor stands. While we see it as a observer, the governor sees it differently. The governor knows more about the position than everyone, including the deputy governor. It is out of place that there will be struggle on who becomes the next governor. Even the Bible says that the only the violent will take it by force. There will be struggle. As a former students’ leader, we will say struggle continues. The next question should be why do we struggle? We now go into the past of those struggling for the position of the governor. We are not different from our past. We can’t be completely different from our past.

So, what makes politics unique here and the struggle for power?

The average person here is very enlightened. If you go to Anambra state, what drives an person there is commerce. What drives an person in Akwa Ibom state is politics. Even your wife and child are interested in what happens here. Even my children are interested. Even though they can’t vote, children want to know. It is a politically charged environment. Unlike Lagos state, it’s different here. In Lagos, most elites don’t know who the Local Government chairman in their area is. Some don’t know the name of the local government they live. They pay their taxes and move on. In Akwa Ibom state, everyone knows who a councillor is. The political awareness is high. The people are conscious of who leads them.

The State has been relatively peaceful unlike in the past. How was that achieved?

It starts with the disposition of the governor. His disposition will determine about 60-70 percent of how things will turn out. We have been lucky here. If you go and engage in assault for instance here, the governor won’t intervene. If you serve a governor who will defend you when you kill people for him, you’ll kill a lot of people. When you know that if you also someone and your governor won’t intervene, you won’t go ahead. That’s my governor. His drive for peace has helped in the state. He will tell you that for the state to be at peace, one person must play the role of a fool.

In about a year from now, the administration of Udom Emmanuel will come to an end. What would you consider as the legacy projects of this administration?

The projects of the governor are everywhere in the state. The greatest legacy of this administration will be peace. He has maintained that in the state. True development can only happen when there is peace. In Ukraine today, there is no peace and no one is talking about development. I think the greatest legacy any government anywhere in the world can leave behind, is peace. Beyond peace, you’ve roads in every local government. There are digitised hospitals everywhere. Today, Akwa Ibom is manufacturing state. Today, there are investments here. We are the only subnational government that runs an airline. The ease of doing business is the best here.

With the different interests in the PDP, won’t that create a fertile ground for the APC to take over power?

Is the APC safe? Truth is that, there are many interests. All the gentleman contesting love the PDP and won’t leave. All of them got to there they’re through the PDP. I doubt of any of them will work against the PDP. Many of them want to be governor, but they know that there can only be one person that will emerge. The rest will team up and support the candidate. Politics is war without guns. We will sort ourselves out. APC is not a threat here.

Is it not possible for the governor, as the leader here, to call all the aspirants and address them?

A time will come when that will happen. The governor will at some point step in and settle the issue. Those contesting are all brothers and they’ll meet and do what’s best for the state in the end. I can assure you.