By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The members of the FCT chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) will today refresh their knowledge on archery, being one of the recently introduced sports in Nigeria.

The workshop which kicks off 11.30am, will hold inside the female hockey pitch, package B of Moshood Abiola National stadium, Abuja.

Speaking ahead of the exercise, a veteran sports Journalist and sports editor of Nigerian Pilot Newspaper, Asuelimen Osasuyi, was optimistic that the training is worth the wait.

“Archery is not one of the popular sports like football, basketball, athletics, handball in Nigeria, but it has a lot of prospects in the country, being an Olympic sport.

In their separate remarks, a veteran broadcaster, Kelechi Onwudiwe of Beat/Classic FM and renowned sports writer, Foluso Alade of the Gongnews.com, were of the view that Archery if well publicised would spur many hidden potentials to emerge across Nigeria.

President of Nigeria Archery Federation, Alhaji Mohammed Baba Abdullahi, assured that the federation is set to deploy their equipment for the all-important training sessions.

Abdullahi, who is also the chairman of FCT Archery Association said, “We delighted to partner with sport writers at this time. We are aware of the crucial role they play in grassroots and elite sports development.”

Archery is a skill or sporting game that involves the practice or skill of using a bow to shoot/propel arrows. It is becoming one of the interesting competitive games and recreational activities in the country and is gradually accelerating to a higher level just as when football started in Nigeria.

SWAN Chairman Comrade Ndubueze had revealed that though this year SWAN events would be low key, a special seminar has been scheduled for Thursday, November 26, 2020 with the Minister of Youth and Sports Mr Sunday Dare expected to deliver a keynote speech.

A walking and jogging exercise on Saturday, November 28, 2020 will climax the week.