All is set for the World Congress for Journalists under the auspices of the International Press Institute (IPI) which would be held in Vienna, Austria from Wednesday 15 to 17 September 2021.

The meeting according to the organisers is going to be both virtual and physical for over 2,000 members.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, said some members representing Nigeria are Raheem Adedoyin whose appointment to the Executive Board of the respectable body will be ratified at the congress.

The statement noted that some of the topics to be discussed are: Innovation in Distribution of News on Messaging Platforms; Think Globally, Report Locally: The Future of News is Local.

It said Folu Olamiti, a member of the IPI Board of Trustees Nigeria Chapter and chairman of the Church of Nigeria Advent Cable Network Nigeria Television ACNNTV and also Dapo Olorunyomi chairman/chief executive officer of Premium Times would attend the meeting.

It noted further that Olorunyomi is also one of the panelists at the congress.

The statement reads in part: “This year congress is coming two years after the last one that was held in Geneva. Last year congressional could not hold because of COVID-19 pandemic.”