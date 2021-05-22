The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly changed our global landscape, and the stock market has transformed with it. In the early months of the pandemic, the stock market tanked, but it was revived by government involvement. As of December 2020, returns are much higher than anticipated in the current bull market. But will these trends continue? Allan Hu is an entrepreneur with a lot of experience with the stock market. Here are his predictions about how the financial markets will behave during the rest of the pandemic. Keep in mind that these are his opinions, not financial advice.

As stock prices rise, many people are wondering when this version of the market will come to an end. “Don’t panic buy or sell,” Hu said. “The stock market has survived other hardships and pandemics, so use caution.” While tech stocks are soaring, small businesses are struggling. Hu predicts that many of these stocks may not survive until the end of COVID-19. “Unless the government pitches in to help small businesses, it’s possible that they’ll close permanently.” The big question is, when should the average person invest? He stresses that if you’re looking for long-term gains, you should keep investing as normal, even when stock market prices are high. “Most people can’t beat the market with short-term trading. You’ll also trigger higher tax rates. It’s better to invest over time and keep your money in certain stocks.”

Allan Hu worked as an entrepreneur for years, professionally trading in the stock market in 2019 and 2020. While he enjoyed it, he ultimately thought the risk was too high to continue. He’s made a significant amount of money through his pursuits, and he’s decided to retire early and travel. “I can’t wait to see what comes next for me,” he said.

It’s impossible to know for sure what the stock market will do until we get a vaccine. However, with the expertise of people like Allan Hu, it’s possible to make educated guesses about where to invest your money for the future.