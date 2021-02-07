By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

A human right lawyer based in Calabar, and chieftain of APC, Chief Barr. Utum Eteng has condemned allegations​ of corruption leveled against Nigeria’s​ Attorney General of the Federation/Minster for Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), that he received gratification from the Minster of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in order to enhance appointment of a Sole Administrator for the NDDC.

Utum​ ​ condemned the allegations in Calabar,​ while reacting to a publication from an online medium which alleged that the AGF received gratification for enhancement of appointment of sole administrator in NDDC is baseless.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chieftain of APC maintained that the allegations were baseless as those accusing the AGF has no tangible evidence on ground to back up the claims.

“Making such huge corruption allegations against the person of Malami and the exalted office which he holds in trust for Nigerians without tangible evidence, is to say the least, unfair and a disservice to the nation”.

The human right lawyers averred that exposing the image of​ Malami over an allegations that lacked substance and facts to​ substantiate the claims is quite unfair.

The chieftain of APC called on meaningful Nigerians not to keep quiet but instead join hands to condemn that act of trying to tarnish one’s hard end image that the AGF worked tirelessly to built.

He described the allegations as​ ​ “cheap blackmail”, that is capable of dragging the good image of any hardworking person who may had attained the height through hardwork to the mud with lconcrete evidence to substantiate their facts.

The chieftain of APC described the allegations against the AGF by his accusers in one of the online news medium of Monday January 11 as baseless and a​ ​ publication that​ lacked verifiable facts​ to​ tarnish the image of the AGF.

A statement captioned keeping Abubakar Malami out of orchestrated and sensational publication with intent to blackmail and signed by Chief Barrister Utum Eteng urged the public to disregard the online publication as it has no concrete evidence to back up​ claims on allegations against Malami.

“It is pertinent at this stage to request the authors of the allegation to withdraw forthwith from public circulation such offensive material against the AGF”. Utum maintained.