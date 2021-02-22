By Kunle Olasanmi Abuja
The trial of former minister of aviation, Mrs Stella Odua, was yesterday stalled at a Federal High Court in Abuja.
Though, the former minister was in court, the absence of other defendants in the matter stalled the trial.
Oduah was dragged to the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over allegation of fraud.
The absence of two other defendants in the case forced the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo to adjourn the case.
The two other defendants claimed they were not served with the charges.
