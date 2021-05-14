By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), has declared a son-in-law to the President Muhammadu Buhari, Gimba Yau Kumo, wanted over alleged $65 million fraud.

Kumo, who is also a former managing director, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, was declared wanted alongside Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola.

The commission in a notice published on its website said Kumo was wanted alongside the duo over alleged misappropriation and dispersion of national housing fund.

The notice was signed by the ICPC spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, and published on the ICPC website.

Part of the notice reads: “The persons whose pictures appear above, Mr Tarry Rufus, Mr Gimba Yau Kumo and Mr Bola Ogunsola, are hereby declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission in connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum of $65m.

“Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters, Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station.”

Kumo and two others allegedly paid themselves outrageous severance packages at the end of their tenure in October 2014 at FMBN which was characterised by allegations of corruption.

In April, the Senate Committee on Public Accounts summoned Kumo to explain the alleged irregular award of N3 billion contract when he was still at the bank.

Recall that Kumo got married to one of President Buhari’s daughters in October 2016 in Daura, Katsina State.

