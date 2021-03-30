By Our Reporter,

After he was caught on camera allegedly assaulting a security guard at an Abuja plaza, the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Justice Danladi Umar, has been asked to resign from his position or face a lawsuit.

The president of One Love Foundation, Chief Patrick Eholor, called on Justice Umar to resign from office, saying it was ironic that as chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal he engaged in a public misconduct.

In a statement personally signed by Eholor, made available to LEADERSHIP, he added that Umar’s conduct was unbecoming of a public officer when he publicly and viciously attacked the guard at Banex Plaza for asking him to park his car properly.

“Danladi Umar should know that the days of brigandage is gone. He must resign from office immediately, else we will go to court and get him out and get the police to prosecute him as he is a disgrace to public service.

“Also we shall also write petitions to the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee of the Body of Benchers, the Federal Judicial Service Commission, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, etc, to ensure that disciplinary measures are taken against him to serve as deterrence to others,” Eholor added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP learnt that a legal practitioner has intervened and made legal representation at the Maitama Police Station where Justice Umar had also gone to lodge a complaint against the security guard.

It was gathered that the Divisional Police Officer at Maitama on seeing the video recordings of the attack on the young security guard, swiftly ordered the his release on bail.

Reacting to the development, counsel to the security guard, Ihensekhien Samuel, said steps would be taken to promptly sue and prosecute Justice Umar.

“This is a breach of extant provisions of judicial code of any arbiter, and the height of impunity of any kind,” Samuel added.