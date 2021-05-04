BY BODE GBADEBO

The Senate Committee on Ethics and Public Petitions has granted the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, two-week grace period to reappear before the committee and answer allegations of alleges assault on a security guard at Banex Plaza in Abuja.

Umar, who appeared before the committee on Tuesday, told lawmakers that he was not properly served with the petition, and based on the principle of fair hearing, he should be given sufficient time to allow him to study the petition.

The Senate committee has consequently granted him two weeks to prepare and face the panel.

At the hearing on Tuesday, the petitioner’s counsel said he has evidence showing the assault while demanding for compensation.

Recall that the Senate had last week directed its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions to probe the alleged assault on a security guard by the CCT chairman, Justice Umar.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, gave the directive after the Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, laid a petition before the Senate on behalf of the petitioner, Clement Sargwak.

The petitioner alleged that he was assaulted by Umar and a policeman attached to him after he informed him that his car was wrongly parked at a car park belonging to the popular Banex Plaza in Abuja.