Palpable fear has gripped the residents of Kwara State, following alleged infiltration of the state by bandits.

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, Chief Gani Adams, had on Saturday told a gathering in Ira, Oyun local government area of the state, that bandits had relocated to Kwara and Kogi States.

Consequently, some concerned stakeholders have started making consultations with individuals and organisations to brainstorm on how to ensure security of lives and properties in the state.

At individuals level, residents of Ilorin, the state capital are becoming more conscious about happenings in their environments while some are also restricting their outings and movements to forestall being caught off guard by the bandits.

The leadership of Ilorin Emirate For Unity and Development Initiative (IEUDI) has taken the lead on consultations on how to avoid a breach of peace and security in the state.

The IEUDI’s leaders last Sunday met with the Ilorin Emirate traditional chiefs under the aegis of Alangua and Magaji Forum to discuss possible best ways to address insecurity challenges in the Emirate and the state at large .

Addressing the traditional chiefs, the national president of IEUDI, Alh Yinusa Oniboki, reminded them of the crucial role they have to play in addressing security challenges in Ilorin Emirate.

He said the association was ready to partner with the traditional chiefs, state government and organisations in ensuring that peace and security reign supreme in every part of the state.

Responding, the chairman of the Ilorin Emirate traditional chiefs forum, Alh. Sulukarnaini AbdulRahman, commended the efforts of IEUDI towards sustaining the existing peace in the emirate and for coming up at this time to support the forum in finding lasting solutions to the issue of insecurity.

He said members of the forum in collaboration with their grand patron and the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring the security of lives and properties in Ilorin Emirate and the state in general.