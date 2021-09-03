Justice Ibrahim Sarki Yola of Kano State handling the case of Kano Sheikh, Abduljabar Nasiru Kabara, over alleged blasphemous statements, has ordered a psychiatric evaluation of the Islamic cleric after he failed to respond to all the questions that were put to him.

His counsel, Sale Bagoro, had ordered his client to remain silent to a barrage of questions fired at him by Justice Yola during the hearing of fresh charges filed by the Kano State government against Abduljabar.

The government’s lead counsel, Suraj Said, had filed fresh charges against Abduljabar, which created a heated debate between him and the defendant’s counsel.

However, the trial judge agreed to allow the inclusion of the fresh charges but only if the accused, Sheikh Abduljabar, answered in the affirmative or rejected the charges.

Consequently, the lawyers to Abduljabar, who objected to the fresh charges, told him not to respond prompting him to remain mute when the judge asked him a series of questions including whether he was guilty or not.

A Kano State Upper Sharia Court, headed by Yola had fixed September 2, 2021 to deliver ruling on the eligibility of four Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to continue with the prosecuting of Sheikh Abduljabbar who is standing trial for allegations bordering on defamation to religion and derogatory statements against the Holy Prophet.