By ABDULLLAHI YAKUBU |

An Appeal Court in Kano State hearing the case of a singer, Yahya Sharif Aminu, has ordered for a fresh trial of the case.

The Kano based singer was convicted for blaspheming the Holy Prophet of Islam, Muhammad.

But the presiding judge on the matter who is also the state chief judge, Justice Nuradeen Sagir and Justice Nasiru Saminu, ruled that the first trial was full of irregularities and that the appellant was not given a fair legal representation.

They submitted that the judgment by an Upper Sharia Court Hausawa Filin Hockey contravenes section 2-6-9 of the ACJN and that it was done in nullity.

The presiding judges ordered that the case be retried at the same Court but that the appellant be given fair hearing and full legal representation before judgement could be passed.