The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG), on Sunday, condemned the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto State over alleged blasphemy.

The group enjoined Muslims in Sokoto, especially parents, guardians and the youths to heed the advice of the Sultan of Sokoto, Dr. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, that it is unislamic to kill anyone for whatever reason.

The MMWG insisted that “there is no jungle justice in Islam.”

The group, in a statement by its national coordinator, Alh Ibrahim Abdullahi, aligned itself with the Sultan’s view and advised protesting youths in Sokoto to stop breaching the public peace.

It emphasised that Islam is a religion of peace and called on ignorant Muslims to stop misrepresenting Islam.

On the call for the release of two suspects arrested by the police over the murder of Deborah, the group urged the security agencies

to fish out the real perpetrators and their collaborators.

The MMWG also cautioned non-Muslims against “provocative religious pronouncements, social media posts and religious broadcasts capable of causing religious riot.”