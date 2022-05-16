Following the declaration of 24-hour curfew by the Sokoto State government in Sokoto following the chaos and threat to lives of residents of the metropolis in the aftermath of the murder of a College student, Deborah Samuel, over alleged blasphemy by a mob, the state government has relaxed the curfew to dusk to dawn.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Isah Bajini Galadanci, on Monday, said the decision was to afford residents the opportunity to pursue their legitimate businesses and other means of livelihood even as it warned that it will not condone any act of lawlessness.

“Sequel to the briefing by the Security Heads in the State, the State Governor, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR Mutawallen Sokoto has ordered the relaxation of the 24 hour curfew in force in Sokoto metropolis

“The revised curfew will now be from dusk to dawn in Sokoto township. This is with a view to afford people the window pursue their legitimate businesses and other means of livelihood.

“The Government, however, advised people to maintain peace in this regard, as it will not condone any breach of law and order in the State,” Galadanci stated.