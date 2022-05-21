Tension, fears and possible breakdown of law and order have erupted in Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State over an alleged blasphemous video posted on a WhatsApp platform by a Christian lady.

The Lady, LEADERSHIP learnt was alleged to have posted a video containing blasphemous content in a WhatsApp group of her co-workers who are predominantly Muslims.

Reports say the lady identified as Mrs Roda Jatau works with the Bauchi State Primary Health Care.

“The lady is originally from Gombe but married in Warji LGA.”

“She posted a video of someone who renounced Islam; in the video, the person could be heard insulting the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad Peace be Upon Him.

“Within a blink of an eye, the video started circulating on social media and nerves were high”, a source told LEADERSHIP.

Reports say the police have shot two people who attempted to set ablaze an ECWA church in Warji town following the incident a source told this medium.