Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday, said the state government and security agencies would continue to monitor the situation closely, and work towards curbing the activities of recalcitrant forces attempting to cause a breakdown of law and order in the state.

The governor warned that security agencies would not hesitate to take action on anyone, regardless of status, playing a role in attempts to cause unrest.

El-Rufai, conveyed his appreciation to religious, traditional and community leaders, as well as security agencies in Kaduna State for their sincere and spirited pursuit of peace interventions.

The governor expressed his commendation in a statement, signed by commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, after a review of the security situation in light of recent tensions over developments in Sokoto State.

The governor noted with satisfaction the dedication of these critical stakeholders to the cause of peace and security in the state.

He appealed to parents to admonish their children and wards on the need for proper conduct, and to avoid actions that could be seized upon by mischief makers to create tension.

The statement read in part: “The government appeals to the citizenry, in the interest of security and peace, to uphold respect for the religious and cultural affiliations of all, and eschew denigration in all its forms. Furthermore, the government reiterates that recourse to the law remains the only acceptable means of redress, and never self-help.”