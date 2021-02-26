BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, Anti-Corruption Network (ACN), said it has uncovered an alleged multi-billion naira fraud perpetrated by the Kogi State Government under Governor Yahaya Bello between 2016 and 2019.

The group said it will forward its discoveries alongside petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) next week Monday for further action.

The Secretary of the ACN Board of Trustees, Senator Dino Melaye, who made the disclosure at a press conference in Abuja on Friday on the group’s investigation report on Kogi State and Governor Bello, said they discovered fraudulent/corrupt practices in the state government expenditures for 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Melaye added that the alleged fraudulent/corrupt practices perpetrated by Governor Bello and his cronies within the years in question ranged from illegal award of contracts, award of contracts without due process, violation of procurement procedures, outright money laundering, borrowing from non-capital market, fraudulent loan, award of fictitious contracts, among others.

For all the allegations leveled the governor and the state government, ACN said it has the names of persons involved, date of commission of the offence, banks involved, locations, among other details.

“Having carried out such rigorous investigation, we, therefore, call upon the law enforcement agencies to further investigate these issues raised and bring the perpetrators to book. The above is just a tip of the iceberg and let the sound of the music pass on to other States of the federation so that we shall be uncovering various fraud perpetrated in our States.

“We shall no longer keep silent and allow the government of the day engages in executive rascality and lawlessness. In an unjust society, silence is a also a crime and we urge the law enforcement agencies not to be silent in view of this overwhelming evidence against the perpetrators,” Melaye added.

LEADERSHIP reports that ACN is a registered non-governmental, non-religious, non-political and non-profit oriented organisation in Nigeria set up to fight all forms of corruption through enlightenment campaigns, education and exposure of crime and corrupt activities of persons, groups and government.