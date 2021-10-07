Singer Innocent Idibia popularly known as TuBaba, has threatened Brymo, a fellow musician with a N1billion suit for allegedly defaming his character.

Recall that Brymo had alleged on the social media platform that TuBaba accused him of sleeping with his wife, adding that the the latter also sent thugs to beat him up.

In a letter dated October 6, 2021 by TuBaba’s lawyers, Creative Legal, Brymo was ordered to retract his statement and tender a public apology to their client using all his social media platforms within the next 48 hours

or he will be forced to go to court.

Brymo shared a screenshot of the letter via his twitter handle with the caption, “I have received this from Innocent Idibia’s lawyers, or so it reads.

The letter sent to Brymo reads in part: “We are solicitors to Mr Innocent (2baba), hereinafter referred to as “our client” and on whose instruction we write.

“Your publication on Twitter that our client “falsely accused you of sleeping with his wife,” and that our client “was responding for the attack” on your person, which attack “was for supposedly bedding his Mrs or for claiming the spot of the greatest artiste alive,” amongst other similar false allegation have been brought to our client’s notice.

“The baseless and false accusation has caused unspeakable distress to our client and his family. You have also caused estimation to be lowered in the estimation of his friends, business associates and Wilder members of the further caused him a significant loss of business.

“Our client will give you the benefit of the doubt, perhaps you were inspired to spew such nonsense after one of such self-confessed episode of “spending days getting high and philandering.” In which case, we demand that within 48 hours of receipt of this letter, you withdraw your statements, and publish on your entire social media accounts an unreserved apology to our Client and his wife.

“Should you fail or refuse to meet our demands, we shall perfect our Clients instruction and pursue redress by seeking no less than one billionaire naira in damages against you in court.”

Brymo who had since responded to the defamation suit threat, said he stand by his assertions and dared TuBaba to go to court.

“..I’ll advise they go to court, as I insist on all my tweets asserted…they are not ‘nonsense,” he said.