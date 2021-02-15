A group under the aegis of Northern People’s Democratic Party Youth has given the PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT), National Working Committee (NWC) and other prominent stakeholders of the party, a twenty-four-hour ultimatum to make all possible moves to retain Chief Femi Fani-Kayode in the party.

The group said failure to do so shall cost the party havoc and disaffection not only in the northern region but also across the entire six geopolitical zones of the country.

The Zonal Youth Leader of Northern People’s Democratic Party Youth, Hon. Ibrahim Ahmadu who gave the ultimatum in a statement issued on Sunday and made available to Vanguard noted that after series of deliberations and wide consultations with other zones has resolved that Chief Femi Femi-Kayode should be persuaded to remain in the party by all means.

Ibrahim Ahmadu said, “it is very unfortunate and sad that the leadership of the PDP leadership could allow such a prominent figure in the party leave.”

“After a series of deliberations and wide consultations, We the Northern youth group of PDP have decided to give the BOT, NWC a 24 hours ultimatum to meet with chief Femi Fani-Kayode and persuade him to return to the party. A failure to do that will result in untoward and unimaginable outcomes for the party.”

According to Hon. Ibrahim Ahmadu, The group gathered that there are attempts by the ruling party to woo Fani-Kayode to APC, He maintained that “though he has the right to join any party, it is going to be a disaster for PDP to allow such a vibrant and dogged political figure, who has wide contacts and followers across Nigeria, including international community to leave the party.”

He noted that PDP as the main opposition should ensure that all measures should be taken to keep aggrieved members within the party if it must win the 2023 elections.

“We can confidently say that the ruling APC has been very smart with the attempt to snatch Chief Fani-Kayode to their fold. Though Fani-Kayode has the right to join whatever party but the PDP must ensure it does everything possible to ensure he returns to the party because losing such a huge figure can only spell doom for the party.” He noted.

Hon. Ahmadu however, commended Femi Fani-Kayode for all efforts to promote the party, More so, serve as strength of the opposition against the ruling party, APC across Nigeria.

He urged party leaders and stakeholders to meet Chief Femi Fani-Kayode with the next 24 hours before APC consolidates on it moves to porch him.

“We commend Chief Fani-Kayode for his efforts over the years at promoting the PDP and fight for the rights of the oppress and the downtrodden who the present Buhari government has no regards for. Fani-Kayode is a strong opposition voice in the country and leaving the PDP to APC is a special gain for the ruling party.”

Recall Vanguard had reported how APC youth had welcome chief Femi Fani-Kayode to the party shortly after Kogi state governor, Mr Yahaya Belloo had at a press briefing announced that Femi Fani-Kayode had joined the party. But in a swift reaction, Fani-Kayode had in a series of tweets noted that as statement consultations were ongoing and that he had not left the party.