By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has refuted reports that it troops extorted motorists N1000 on Benin-Agbor expressway.

The director of army public relations Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, in a statement said contrary to videos circulating on social media, the soldiers closed the road to enforce the Edo State government curfew order in the aftermath of the #ENDSARS protest.

“Having analysed the video and made several confirmatory enquiries, the Directorate wishes to state that the video and message conveyed in it, just like a number of such social media hysteria-inducing manipulations, was a deliberate orchestration of falsehood and gross misrepresentation of facts produced and circulated to deliberately smear the image of the Nigerian Army.

“From our checks, there was imposition of a state wide curfew by the Edo State Government; sequel to the aftermath of the #End SARs protest. The order is yet to be reviewed due to the resurgence of the COVID 19 pandemic in Edo State. Consequent upon this, motorists park a few meters away from the check point mounted by soldiers and await the opening of the road by 0500hrs daily.” he said.

He added “the issue of the road closure has been a long time problem with night time commercial drivers who insisted that the road being a federal road is not under the jurisdiction of the government of Edo State.

“The isolated protest happened on 17 February 2021 at about 2230hrs. This situation was brought under control professionally by troops who were conscious of the rules of engagement and code of conduct for Internal Security operations.”

The Director said the Nigerian Army recognises the right of Nigerians to hold and share opinions especially on the social media but it should not be used to spread deliberate falsehood.

“A situation where deliberate misrepresentation of facts and fabrication of outright falsehood are being orchestrated in the social media to tarnish the image and reputation of the military is not and should not be acceptable.

“The Army will neither condone willful breach of law and order nor tolerate indiscipline on the part of its personnel.” he said.

He therefore reassured Nigerians that the Army remains a very professional force that respects the fundamental human rights of the citizenry in line with global best practices.