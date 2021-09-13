Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has ordered the Judicial Service Committee of the Federal Capital Territory to begin disciplinary action against an Upper Area Court judge who issued direct criminal summons against a former governor of the Central Governor of Nigeria, Prof Charles Soludo.

The judge issued the criminal summon against Soludo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Anambra State, over alleged serial abuse of office and breach of Code of Conduct for public officers when he was the governor of CBN between 29 May 2004 – 29 May 2009.

The acting Chief Judge of the FCT is expected to submit his findings to the CJN within 21 days.

The Upper Area Court had on August 23, 2021 issued a direct criminal summons against Soludo over perjury, corruption and false assets declaration which is completely outside the jurisdiction of the Upper Area Court.

Trial on criminal charges on false declaration of assets is exclusively vested in the Code of Conduct Tribunal but the Upper Area Court judge assumed jurisdiction contrary to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

The FCT Judicial Service Committee billed to discipline the judge is under the chairmanship of the Acting Chief Judge, Hon. Hussein Baba Yusuf.

A top source told our correspondent that “from all indications, the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman National Judicial Council (CJN), Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad seems determined to put an end to impunity and misconduct in the Judiciary”.

It would be recalled that Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad met with the chief judges of FCT, Rivers, Kebbi, Cross Rivers, Jigawa, Anambra and Imo states on Monday 6 September 2021 and directed some of them to admonish the judges in their jurisdictions on the danger of granting ex-parte injunctions.