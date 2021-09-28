The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman, has forwarded the duplicate case file on the investigation of Olanrewaju Suraju, chairman, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) for necessary action.

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, had lodged a complaint on the circulation of a forged email and stage-managed phone conversation which he said were intended to implicate him in the OPL 245 trial in Italy.

The police said it traced the circulation of the materials to Suraju, chairman of HEDA Resource Centre, an anti-corruption NGO.

In a letter dated September 20, 2021 and addressed to the AGF, the Head of IGP Monitoring Team, Ibrahim Musa, said he was directed to forward the duplicate file for “vetting, advice and possible prosecution”.

In the letter to the AGF dated September 20 and signed by the Officer-in-Charge of IG Monitoring Unit, ACP Ibrahim Musa, maintained that there was a prima facie case against Suraju and gave details of the investigation procedure.

The letter which was seen by our correspondent revealed that from court documents obtained, the said email emanated from one Ismail Aliyu, who described himself as a representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance and was addressed to Bayo Osolake, an employee of the defendant (Abubakar) giving instruction for the transfer of funds.

“This is completely contradictory to what Suraju Olarenwaju has been claiming in some of his press statements that the content of the purported email stated “Dear Sir, kindly find the attached document for your information and action, if necessary. Mohammed Bello Adoke.’’