Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has described as frivolous, claims by activist, Olarenwaju Suraju, that the investigation report which accused him of cyberstalking, injurious falsehood and criminal defamation of former attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke (SAN), was “fake.”

This clarification was contained in the police reply to a petition from two Italian groups: Common and The Corner House, dated October 14, 2021.

The groups on September 9, jointly petitioned the inspector-general of police (IGP), Alkali Usman, following reports of the monitoring unit’s indictment of Suraju in respect of alleged leaked email and voice note purportedly linking Adoke to one Aliyu Abubakar who was standing trial in Italy over alleged corruption in the OPL245 transaction between Malabu Oil and Gas Ltd, Shell and Eni.

In their letter, they raised concerns over alleged factual errors contained in the investigation report, alleging that the said report seemed fake and came out at a time investigations were still on.

They so faulted claims by the police unit that Suraju jumped bail, did not present himself when he was needed to clarify certain issues and also resorted to “frivolous” petitions and filing suit in court.

Confirming that the letter originated from the unit, its head, ACP Ibrahim Musa, stated that the certified true copy (CTC) was issued to Adoke based on a written request to the IGP which was approved.

He said the report was factual and borne out of painstaking investigation, chronicling steps taken by the police before the conclusion of investigation.

Musa maintained that Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) was not a registered body at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), referencing a letter marked RGC/SU/VOL6/2021/02/75 dated 23rd July, 2021.

According to him, Suraju had earlier claimed to be chairman of HEDA (unregistered), only to recant on August 19 that his organisation was HEDA Resource Centre when the letter from CAC was shown to him.

Insisting that Suraju jumped bail, the police said on June 28, a phone call was made to him through the telephone number he provided on the statement form to report on July 7, in furtherance of the investigation.

“Olanrewaju Suraju acknowledged through a text message on the same day. However, on the 30th of June 2021, Olanrewaju Suraju before the scheduled date sent a text message to the IPO stating that the IGP had directed the case to be transferred to Force Investigation Bureau (FIB), when there was no such directive, and upon this, he dishonoured the invitation while the complainant reported.

“Therefore, the Nigeria Police Force is not surprised the suspect Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, that indulges in circulating unverified information that is defamatory in nature by using social media will surely not be comfortable with the outcome of such a painstaking investigation and will do everything aimed at discrediting the investigation conducted by the Nigeria Police Force. “Nevertheless, we believe that the letter has squarely addressed your concerns and will also enable you in making a guided decision, in respect of the conduct of Olanrewaju Suraju during the period of the investigation,” it said.