Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos will on November 11 hear a Fundamentals Rights Enforcement Suit, filed by the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, (FUOYE), Professor Abayomi Fasina, seeking to stop police Investigation into allegations of financial misappropriation made against them.

Professor Abayomi alongside the University’s Acting Director of Works, Mrs. Bridget Oyaola and the Chief Internal Auditor, Sulaiman Olajide Usman had filed the suit against the Commissioner of Police (PSFU); CP Anderson A. Bankole and Supol Sunday Akeregun.

The plaintiffs are asking the court for a declaration that they are entitled to know and be informed of the details of any Investigation against them by the police.

They are also seeking a declaration that physical invasion of the University’s premises by the respondents in an attempt to arrest and detain the Vice Chancellor in a manner unknown to law, constitute a flagrant violation of their rights as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The plaintiffs further urged the court to award the cost of N50 million being general, aggravated and exemplary damages against the respondents, jointly or severally for the violation of their fundamental rights.

But the police in a counter-affidavit deposed to by Supol Segun Akeregun prayed the court to dismiss the suit for being frivolous and abuse of court process.