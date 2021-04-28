By Ejike Ejike, Abuja ¦

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday quizzed a former comptroller-general of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Peter Ezenwa Ekpendu, over allegations of involvement in a case of procurement fraud and diversion of public funds.

EFCC sources, who confirmed the story, said, Ekpendu arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC at about 10am, after he was invited by the anti-graft agency for an explanation.

The spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, also confirmed that Ekpendu, who was invited by the agency, has honoured the invitation.

Details of the case against Ekpendu were sketchy as at press time but Nigeria’s Code of Conduct Act forbids public office-holders from running private businesses while in office.

Meanwhile, our source said four companies belonging him were allegedly fingered in suspicious payments over contracts executed for the Correctional Service.

Recall that former President Goodluck Jonathan appointed Ekpendu comptroller-general of the correctional service on December 5, 2014. He retired from service and stepped down from the position on May 17, 2016.