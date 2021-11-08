A former Internal Auditor of the Rivers State Microfinance Agency (RIMA), Sofiri Koko, has stated that at no point, was he found wanting in the agency over the allegations of fraud against him that were later dropped by the Rivers State government.

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, had in a declaration in June 2020 sacked then Managing Director of RIMA, Dr. Ipalibo Walson Sogules, and three others in the management, including Koko, for alleged N13million fraud.

The sacked officials were later arraigned before a Port Harcourt Magistrate Court presided over by Chief Magistrate A. O. Amadi-Nna.

However, on July 6, 2020 when the matter came up for mention, the Attorney General of Rivers State, Zaccheus Adango, appearing for the prosecution with Chidi Ekeh, Principal State Counsel, Rivers State Ministry of Justice, applied under Section 211 (1) (c) of the Constitution and Section 108 (1) (a) and (b) of the Rivers State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2015 to discontinue with the charge No PMC/756C/2020, COP Vs Ipalibo Sogules & 3 Ors in its entirety.

After hearing the application of Adango and the submissions by Alozie Echeonwu, counsel to all the four defendants, the Chief Magistrate, who ordered that the defendants be discharged, also struck out the matter.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt this Monday, Sofiri Koko expressed concern over the pre-court ruling media reports on the matter.

Koko said: “You can see that I was discharged and the case struck out unconditionally. That also rested the declaration of sack.

“It is important I let the general public know the final outcome. I was not found wanting on any fraud allegation. Certified true copies of the court decision are there for anybody to verify. I have come to clear my name.”