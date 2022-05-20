The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered an investigation into the alleged fraud perpetrated in the sale of shops by previous officials of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA).

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who stated this in Abuja on Friday, said discrete investigations have been ordered into the alleged fraud in sales and allocation of POWA shops after multiple buyers petitioned the IGP, alleging fraud.

According to him, “this is coming on the heels of a publication in the media alleging that some shops belonging to POWA, were sold fraudulently to multiple buyers causing ruckus between the buyers, while the petitioners called for the inspector-general’s of police intervention.”

He also said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, has been mandated to carry out thorough investigations into the matter and come up with a detailed report, while aggrieved petitioners were urged to remain calm as the Force will unravel, as well as ensure justice in the matter.

The Nigeria Police Force has. however, dissociated the wife of the incumbent IGP and current president of the POWA, Hajia Hajara Alkali Baba, and the association from the allegation following the new POWA policy, upon her assumption of office, not to engage in, or take as priority, the construction or sales of market stalls, shops, and the likes.

The Force PRO said the present POWA administration has vigorously focused on and engaged in providing robust welfare packages for wives of police officers as well as widows and families of deceased police officers and putting smiles on the faces of those in pains.

The police reiterated that the published allegations were traced to the previous POWA administrations, stating that the current administration was at no point in the know; neither was the activities brought to its notice or that of the Police authorities.

The Nigeria Police Force has assured that the allegations will be thoroughly investigated and if meritorious, all persons complicit in the matter will be dealt with appropriately.