Director of finance and administration in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Brigadier General Jafaru Mohammed, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of bias in its investigation and prosecution of him over alleged financial malpractices.

He also described his ongoing trial for alleged conspiracy, stealing and money laundering by the EFCC as a witch-hunt.

Mohammed further said it was a personal vendetta by the commission’s investigating team led by CSP Sanusi Aliyu Mohammed.

Brigadier Mohammed, who works directly with national security adviser (NSA) Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd), in a petition against CPS Mohammed dated 6th May, 2021 to the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, urged the AGF to cause a review of the case against him by a different team under his office.

In the petition titled: “Petition against CSP Sanusi Aliyu Mohammed and his team at the EFCC”, Brigadier Mohammed alleged, “witch-hunt in the hands of CSP Mohammed in days of sacked EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu”, a development he noted. did not only cost him his promotion in the Army, but also subjected his immediate family to harassment.

He said: “In 2020, it was brought to my attention that the then acting chairman of the EFCC , CP Ibrahim Magu had initiated an investigation against me for an alleged case of conspiracy, stealing and money laundering. I enclosed herewith, my response to the EFCC report on the said allegations dated 18th June 2020. I understand that there were other reports, which have not been made available to me up to this day to enable me respond adequately.

“Following an invitation, I voluntarily presented myself for an interview before the EFCC, fortified in my belief in the constitutional presumption of innocence and the right to fair hearing. Contrary to my expectations and full cooperation with the operatives of the EFCC, it became clear to me that I am a subject of witch-hunting, personal vendetta, and a pawn in a complex web of power game orchestrated by the former acting chairman of the EFCC, CP Ibrahim Magu through his allies, particularly, CSP Sanusi Aliyu Mohammed of the Kano Command of the EFCC,” he said.

He sent a copy of the petition to the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), chief of staff to the president, chief of defence staff, chief of army staff, the inspector-general of the police and others.