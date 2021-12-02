A member of a gang of smugglers responsible for the death of two customs officers in Ogun State, has been arrested on Thursday morning inside a shrine where he had gone to perform ritual against his possible arrest.

The suspect, who fled into Benin Republic after the killing of the officers, sneaked into Ogun State, on Monday night.

According to the Nigeria Customs Service, as at the time of his arrest, the suspect was said to be dressed in red cloth, and was holding a cock and reciting incantation to prevent him from being arrested and prosecuted.

LEADERSHIP reports that two customs officers attached to the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja, were killed in two separate incidents in October 2021, by suspected smugglers in Fagbohun village in Yewa South local government area of Ogun State.

The first victim was allegedly macheted to death by suspected smugglers while two others were abducted by another gang also in October, 2021.

The body of one of the officers was found in a river in the area the next day after the unfortunate incident while the body of the second officer was recovered a day later.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, the Controller of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Kehinde Hussein Ejibunu, said the first suspect had been on the wanted list of the service.

Ejibunu said the suspect was arrested right inside his shrine while performing ritual on how to evade Customs’ arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As at the time of arrest, the suspect, was dressed in red cloth and was holding a live cock. He was also reciting incantation,” he added.

The FOU A boss further disclosed that the second suspect was arrested on Thursday morning by officers of the unit who have been on his trial.

“The second suspect masterminded the killing of a customs officer in the area. In fact he is the owner of an uncompleted building where some bags of rice smuggled into Nigeria were stored.

“After the customs team evacuated some bags of rice from the uncompleted house, the suspect and his gang ambushed the patrol team and martcheted the deceased to death,” he added.

The Customs boss, however, said that the paramount ruler of Yewa land, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, has promised to partner the unit to stem attacks on officers.

He said, “the paramount ruler came here to condole with us on the death of our officers and he has promised to work with us. Also, we are working on sensitising the youths of the community on smuggling and how they should support the service in ending smuggling.

“We are awaiting the date for the town hall meeting because they should know we are only enforcing the directive of the federal government.”