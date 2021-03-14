By Chibuzo Ukaibe |



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for a for a joint public hearing of the National Assembly to investigate the whereabouts of the $1bn as well as other monies meant for security purposes under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The party stated this while reacting to the assertion by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno, that the $1bn drawn from the national treasury by the Buhari Presidency, under the claims of purchase of arms to fight terrorism, can still not be traced. This is in spite of the fact that the NSA has since recanted his claim.

But PDP in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the fresh revelation by the NSA only goes to further validate the anxieties in the public space that the money, which was in 2017 sneaked out from the national coffers without appropriation, has since been diverted to private purses of corrupt APC leaders and the criminal cabal in the Buhari Presidency.

The party further said the “uncontradicted revelation of the NSA leaves no one in doubt that the Buhari Presidency has become a parlor of corruption for fraudsters, criminal cabals and treasury looters, who have been pillaging our national coffers under executive cover.”

The party added, “Nigerians could see how officials of the Buhari Presidency have been struggling to divert attention from this huge swindle by claiming that the money was spent for the purchase of 12 Super Tucano planes, which it also claimed would be delivered in 2020, only for the NSA to now declare that the entire fund cannot be traced.”

The party added that four years down the line, nobody has seen the Super Tucano planes and no explanation has been given by the Buhari Presidency over the whereabouts of the money.

“Our party recalls how, instead of offering explanations when the issue was first raised in July 2019, the Buhari Presidency resorted to hauling insults on the PDP and other patriotic citizens, while making hollow, disjointed and uncoordinated claims, which the NSA’s assertion has now exposed to be lies and fabrications.