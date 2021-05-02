By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

Popular comedienne, Damilola Adekoya, a.k.a Princess, has washed her hands off a viral CCTV footage on the social media, showing Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James Omiyinka widely known as Baba Ijesha molesting her foster daughter.

This is even as the comedienne said she did not authorise the release of the CCTV footage by Punch Newspaper or any other person whatsoever, to the public.

The comedienne, therefore, through her solicitors, Ibilola Subair Law Firm, said she expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss, however, arising from the content of the CCTV footage released to the general public through Punch Media.

The disclaimer dated Sunday, May 2, 2021 and signed on behalf of Adekoya by Barrister Ibilola Subair reads in part: “We are solicitors to Princess Damilola Adekoya (Comedian) hereinafter referred to as our client and on whose behalf we issue this notice to the general public.

“Our client disclaims any liability or responsibility whatsoever that arises from the publication of the video on the internet or any other social media platform showing Olanrewaju James Omiyinka (Baba Ijesha) molesting our client’s foster daughter.

“Our client did not authorise the release of the CCTV footage by PUNCH MEDIA or any other person whatsoever.

“Our client expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss, however, arising from the content of the CCTV footage released to the general public through Punch Media.”

However, LEADERSHIP leant that the newspaper has deleted the CCTV footage from its website having gone viral.