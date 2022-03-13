In less than one week, the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice has made a U-turn in the case of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police formerly in charge of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari, and alleged fraudster, Ramon Abbas a.k.a Hushpuppi and others.

The office of the AGF has issued a new legal advice exonerating Kyari from money laundering allegations.

Last week, the office of the AGF in its first legal advice had admitted that a prima facie case of money laundering of 33 payments was established by the late DIG Joseph Egbunike-led Special Investigation Panel against Kyari.

But the AGF has now exonerated Kyari following further investigations.

Kyari and others are presently facing criminal charges in court over involvement in drugs and money laundering allegations.

The new legal advice with reference number: DPPA/LA/814/21, written on behalf of the AGF by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Abubakar, emphasised that the evidence contained in the case diary had no link between DCP Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi.

It said the evidence contained in the case diary “was not sufficient to indicate or show that the said monies (N279million) were laundered directly or indirectly by Kyari to disguise their origin,” adding that the police report on the investigation failed to probe the gaps identified in their investigation by the AGF office.

The latest advice titled, ‘Re: Forwarding of the Investigation Report of the Nigeria Police Force Special Investigation Team and Request for Legal Advice with Regards to Allegations of Criminal Conspiracy, Aiding and Abetting Internet Fraud, Wire Fraud, Identity Fheft and Money Laundering against DCP Abba Kyari’ was addressed to IGP Usman Alkali Baba.

The new advice reads, “I am directed to inform you that after a careful study of the said response wherein you stated that ‘the monies have been traced to Zenith Bank account no. 2255416115 belonging to Usman Ibrahim Waziri; Guaranty Trust Bank account no. 0130665392 belonging to Adekoya Sikiru; Zenith Bank account no. 2080537566 belonging to Hussein Ala and other funds went to Sharon Festus. The monies were withdrawn and utilised by the aforementioned account holders and the lady.

”It is our view that the above response has not linked the suspect, DCP Abba Kyari, to the offence of money laundering as the evidence contained in the case diary is not sufficient to indicate or show that the said monies were laundered directly or indirectly by Kyari to disguise their origin, more so that the aforementioned recipients or receivers exonerated him in their statements as having nothing to do with the monies.”