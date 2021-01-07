By KUNLE OLASANMI |

Justice Evelyn Maha of a federal high court sitting in Abuja, has granted bail to two brothers, Eze Okwuchukwu Olisaebuka and Eze Nnadozie Onyeka, who were said to have allegedly defrauded their employer, Prince Arthur Eze, of the sum of N1.5billion.

Justice Maha, in her ruling after listening to argument for bail from the counsel of both parties, admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of N200million each.

The court also ordered that the accused persons should produce sureties who must be residents of the Federal Capital Territory and must also have a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

According to the court, the accused persons must not travel out of the country or the jurisdiction of the court and must also deposit their international passports to the Chief Registrar of the court.

The case has been adjourned to February 4, 2021.

Last year, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned two brothers, Olisaebuka and Onyeka and their individual companies for allegedly stealing N1.5billion from Prince Eze.

The EFCC in the charge before the court said Olisaebuka who owns Berlus Resources Ltd and his brother, Onyeka, who owns DYM Integrated Service Limited, used the companies to allegedly commit the fraud.

On December 23, 2020, Olisaebuka and his company were arraigned on a 14-count charge while Onyeka and his company were arraigned on a 17-count charge bordering on theft.

Olisaebuka reportedly worked for Prince Eze, a popular Nigerian business mogul, as an administrative officer.

According to the charge, he allegedly stole the sum of N804,360,216.81 (N804.3 million) and $3,309,359.08 ($3.3 million) from the billionaire businessman.

But Olisaebuka pleaded “not guilty” while his lawyer asked that the court grant him bail on liberal terms.

Onyeka on his part reportedly worked as a finance manager for Prince Eze. He was accused of stealing N769,161,690 (N769.1m), $845,700 and £80,200 from the businessman.