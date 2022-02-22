The planned arraignment of a former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, could not hold at a Federal High Court in Abuja, due to the absence of the former governor in court on Tuesday.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed a 17-count criminal charge against the former governor and others.

Okorocha was governor of Imo State from 2011 to 2019, and presently a Senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly.

According to the anti-graft agency, Senator Okorocha, is being charged to court over allegation of conspiracy with his cronies, including a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and five companies, to fritter the sum of N2.9 billion public funds belonging to the Imo State government.

Also to be arraigned alongside Okorocha, are Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi-Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

When the matter came up on Tuesday, all the other defendants were present in court except Senator Okorocha.

Oba Maduabuchi, SAN, announced representation for the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th and 7th defendants, while Darlington Ozurumba appeared for the 5th defendant.

However, the prosecution, Cosmas Ugwu, informed the court that the 1st defendant, Rochas Okorocha, was not in court because he had not been served with the charge.

“My Lord, the matter would have been for arraignment of the defendants but the 1st defendant is not in court.

“Effecting service on him has been difficult, but we have served all other defendants.

“We need another date to enable us effect service on the 1st defendant,” the EFCC lawyer pleaded with the court.

Meanwhile, the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, has adjourned the matter to March 28, 2022 by 12noon, for arraignment.