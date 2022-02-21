The trial of the former chief executive officer (CEO) of Eunisell Limited, Kenneth Ndubuisi Amadi, before Justice Ambrose Allagoa of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State, has been stalled by the absence of witnesses, who were said to be indisposed.

The lead prosecution lawyer, Aderonke Imana, who was represented by a junior counsel, was also said to be on an official assignment.

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) is prosecuting Amadi over his alleged involvement in fraud to the tune of N2.9 billion.

Specifically, Amadi and his company, IDID Nigeria Limited, are being tried before the court on a five-count charge of conspiracy and fraud.

At the resumed hearing of the matter Friday, the court heard that the witnesses to be called were indisposed. She, therefore, asked for an adjournment.

However, the defence lawyer, Dr Monday Ubani, opposed the adjournment sought by the prosecutor.

Upon listening to the submissions of both parties, Justice Allagoa said it was not unusual for a prosecutor or witness to be absent during trial in court. He then adjourned the case till March 24 and 25 for further hearing.

At the last hearing of the matter, a second prosecution witness and accountant with Eunisell Limited, Philip Enejo Odekina, had restated before the court that Amadi allegedly defrauded the company by making customers pay for purchases made based on the company’s invoice through his account.

Odekina, while being led in evidence, the prosecutor said Amadi was responsible for managing the company’s key customers such as Ammasco and AZ Petroleum amongst others.