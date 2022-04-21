Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja will on April 25 decide whether to grant bail to a fake Army General Oluwasegun Abiodun Bolarinwa, who is standing trial before her for impersonation.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned a 13-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence, forgery of documents and possession of documents containing false pretence to the tune of N266. 5 million.

The EFCC accused the defendant of falsely representing himself as a General in the Nigerian Army and obtained the sum of N266,500,000 from Kodef Clearing Resources Limited.

It also claimed that the defendant carried out the acts under the pretence that the sum represented part of the amount expended to “press and process” his appointment by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, as the Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army.

The fake army general, Abiodun, who was arrested at his house in the Alagbado area of Lagos State on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, also allegedly forged a letter of appointment as COAS purportedly signed by the President and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim.

In the said forged letter, the defendant allegedly claimed that he needed to pay a certain amount of money into the coffers of the federal government, as part of the requirements for the appointment as COAS.

The EFCC also claimed that the defendant May 2020, forged a Nigeria Army Identity Card with serial number 387140, claiming the same to have been issued to him from the Nigerian Army, and another forged letter of Recommendation purportedly signed by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo recommending one Adebayo Rasaq Adebola, with recruitment No 77RRI/OG/556/0032555 and Adeogun Emmanuel Adesola with recruitment No 77RRI/OG/352/0123751 for employment into the Nigeria Army.