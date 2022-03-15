Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the chairman of Dozzy Oil and Gas Ltd, Sir Daniel Chukwudozie, have urged a High Court of Justice in Rivera State to dismiss a suit filed by the chairman of Ibeto Group, Chief Cletus Ibeto, seeking to stop the EFCC from investigating him over an alleged N4.8 billion fraud.

In a suit marked PHC/268/FHR/2022, Ibeto prayed the court to stop the EFCC from investigating allegations of fraud bordering on obtaining by false pretence the sum of N4.8 billion, forgery and criminal breach of trust levelled against him by Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited.

He filed an originating motion on notice where he asked the court to declare that the EFCC lacks powers to interfere on land disputes.

Ibeto also prayed the court to declare his alleged harassment by the commission unlawful and to restrain it from arresting him and to order the commission to pay him N500 million damages for depriving him of his fundamental human rights as a Nigerian citizen.

After hearing EFCC’s motion for extension of time which was not opposed by counsel to Ibeto and Chukwudozie, and following the submissions by all the counsels on the matter, Justice Boma Diepiri, adjourned hearing on the motions and counter motions by all parties to April 12, 2022.

He further directed them to file all their processes before the next adjourned date in order to enable the court hear the matter and possibly fix a date for judgement.

Ibeto was invited by the EFCC to produce documents to support his claim that he is the owner of the parcel of land measuring 20.293 hectares which he sold to Chukwudozie.

However, after allegedly failing to provide the documents, he approached the court to determine the legality of his invitation by the EFCC.

According to the court process, Chukwudozie alleged that he was approached by Chief Ibeto to purchase a parcel of land situated at Reclamation Layout Phase 2 Port Harcourt, but only to discover that the said property did not belong to the claimant (Ibeto) and his companies.

Commenting on the matter after the court’s sitting, Chukwudozie’s counsel, Barrister Okey Obikeze, said the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Ibeto was aimed at diverting attention from the N4.8billion fraud allegation leveled against him.

According to him, the case is a trick by the applicant to evade arrest and prosecution by the EFCC.

“The issue here is that Chief Ibeto defrauded Chief Chukwudozie of N4.8billion under the guise of selling a parcel of land containing an area approximately 20.293 hectares situated at Bundu Ama Community to him in 2017.”